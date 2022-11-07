News you can trust since 1754
Major rush hour delays on M62 after crash with emergency services on scene

There are delays of almost an hour during rush hour on the M62 in Yorkshire this morning following a crash.

By Daniel Sheridan
4 minutes ago
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 7:51am

The carriageway was blocked westbound between J23 and J22 near Huddersfield due to the crash.

Traffic Officers and paramedics are in attendance, Highways Yorkshire said.

Traffic has now been released in lane 1 and 2 (of 3).

Major M62 delays

Lane 3 remains closed on the M62 westbound between J23 and J22.

Delays of at least 50 minutes are now being reported.

"Please take care on approach and allow extra time for your journey”, Highways Yorkshire said.

