Major rush hour delays on M62 after crash with emergency services on scene
There are delays of almost an hour during rush hour on the M62 in Yorkshire this morning following a crash.
The carriageway was blocked westbound between J23 and J22 near Huddersfield due to the crash.
Traffic has now been released in lane 1 and 2 (of 3).
Most Popular
Lane 3 remains closed on the M62 westbound between J23 and J22.
Delays of at least 50 minutes are now being reported.
"Please take care on approach and allow extra time for your journey”, Highways Yorkshire said.