Major scheme to improve busy route into the heart of York to be carried out next year

Council leaders have heralded the project as vital to tackling traffic congestion in the city.

The plans for the £1.4m upgrade of Tadcaster Road, which largely follows the main approach to the city in the Roman era, is aimed at boosting public transport, cycling and walking.

The proposals are due to be revised after public consultation, in which more than 500 people took part.

Tadcaster Road is one of the busiest routes into the city

The project is expected to be undertaken next year along Tadcaster Road between the Askham Bar park-and-ride site on the outskirts of the city and Blossom Street, which leads to Micklegate, the main entrance to the city centre through York’s medieval walls.

A separate scheme to carry out essential maintenance and improvements to drainage, lighting and the surfaces of the road and pavements will be carried out at the same time after York Council secured £5m in funding from the Department of Transport’s Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund last year.

The council’s executive member for transport, Coun Andy D’Agorne, said: “Tadcaster Road is used by thousands of residents, students, visitors every day.

“The proposals aim to provide more attractive, safer and convenient routes which will be introduced at the same time as the £5m upgrade to improve surfacing and lighting and reduce localised flooding.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to combine the two schemes so that disruption for residents, businesses and visitors is reduced as much as possible and we can make the most of the funding available to us.”

A report to be considered by Coun D’Agorne on Tuesday next week is recommending a series of options, which take into account the feedback from the consultation.

The proposals consider changes to segregated cycle lanes, pedestrian crossings and bus stops.

The report also recognises the challenges that widening alongside Knavesmire poses and has removed that element from the proposed scheme, which is due to be undertaken by York Council alongside the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The scheme is being delivered with funding from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund, which was launched to transform gateways to towns and cities across the region by improving pedestrian access, cycleways and public transport.

If approved, construction could start in late spring of next year and is expected to be completed in the early part of 2023.