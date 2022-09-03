Major traffic delays as A1 closed in Yorkshire due to oil spillage after lorry crash
The A1 in West Yorkshire is closed northbound due to a crash involving two lorries.
The crash was at around 10am on Saturday morning.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed a full closure of the carriageway between A639 (Barnsdale Bar/Wrangbrook) and A1M (Pontefract) would be needed due to the amount of diesel and oil spilt as a result of the collision.
National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene and our service providers are en route to assist with traffic management and collision clear-up work, Highways Yorkshire said.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:
Exit the A1 onto the A639
Continue on the A639 until the junction with the A645
Turn right and travel on the A645 until the junction with the A162
Turn left on to the on slip and merge with the A162 southbound
Continue on the A162 until the junction with the M62
At this point, road users can travel east or west on the M62 (or northbound on A1M via M62 west)
There is approximately 3 miles of congestion on approach to Barnsdale Bar.