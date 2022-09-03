Major traffic delays as A1 closed in Yorkshire due to oil spillage after lorry crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash was at around 10am on Saturday morning.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a full closure of the carriageway between A639 (Barnsdale Bar/Wrangbrook) and A1M (Pontefract) would be needed due to the amount of diesel and oil spilt as a result of the collision.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene and our service providers are en route to assist with traffic management and collision clear-up work, Highways Yorkshire said.

The picture of the crash released by Highways England

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A1 onto the A639

Continue on the A639 until the junction with the A645

Turn right and travel on the A645 until the junction with the A162

Turn left on to the on slip and merge with the A162 southbound

Continue on the A162 until the junction with the M62

At this point, road users can travel east or west on the M62 (or northbound on A1M via M62 west)