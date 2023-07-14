The load will be leaving Sandy Lane, Worksop and travelling to Gateford Road towards the A57, then onto the M1 – M18 – M62.
The load is 90 metres long, six metres wide and 500 tonnes "so will not be breaking any land speed records”, police joked.
In a social media update, SYP support said: “If you are intending to use any of these roads on Saturday evening, please consider that there may be a delay, so you may want to travel earlier than initially intended.
“Once we reach the M62, the motorway will be closed to allow us to travel contraflow, so again delays will be expected. The last time we escorted this type of load we had plenty of spectators, which is not an issue, however some people unfortunately blocked our route by leaving their vehicles.
“If you do leave your vehicle and it is blocking our route, it will be removed.
“Thank you for your understanding.”