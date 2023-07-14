Police warned of major traffic delays on Saturday as a large abnormal load weighing 500 tonnes is transported from Worksop to Goole.

The load will be leaving Sandy Lane, Worksop and travelling to Gateford Road towards the A57, then onto the M1 – M18 – M62.

The load is 90 metres long, six metres wide and 500 tonnes "so will not be breaking any land speed records”, police joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media update, SYP support said: “If you are intending to use any of these roads on Saturday evening, please consider that there may be a delay, so you may want to travel earlier than initially intended.

Major traffic delays expected as police transport 500 tonne reel of steel rope down M62 across Yorkshire Picture from previous transport

“Once we reach the M62, the motorway will be closed to allow us to travel contraflow, so again delays will be expected. The last time we escorted this type of load we had plenty of spectators, which is not an issue, however some people unfortunately blocked our route by leaving their vehicles.

“If you do leave your vehicle and it is blocking our route, it will be removed.