There are major traffic delays in Leeds this morning after police closed a popular route following a lorry crash.

A lorry is stuck on the mini roundabout outside Morrisons on Swinnow Road, Leeds.

The lorry appears to have become detached from the trailer which has twisted.

Police officers are on the scene to direct traffic with exit lanes closed.

Leeds traffic: Major route blocked by jack-knifed lorry during rush hour Credit: @opnwtr

The route is popular with commuters heading to the city centre or to Bradford as the mini roundabout leads to the ring road.

Traffic is building in the area.

Two van drivers have also parked up to help the recovery operation and direct traffic.