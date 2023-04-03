Major traffic delays in Leeds as police close roads on popular route due to lorry crash
There are major traffic delays in Leeds this morning after police closed a popular route following a lorry crash.
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:17 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:17 BST
A lorry is stuck on the mini roundabout outside Morrisons on Swinnow Road, Leeds.
The lorry appears to have become detached from the trailer which has twisted.
Police officers are on the scene to direct traffic with exit lanes closed.
The route is popular with commuters heading to the city centre or to Bradford as the mini roundabout leads to the ring road.
Two van drivers have also parked up to help the recovery operation and direct traffic.