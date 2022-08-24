Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after car flips on A15 near Humber Bridge
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area around Humber Bridge following a crash.
Humberside Police said it was attending a crash about a mile before the bridge on the A15.
A statement said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A15 Barton Upon Humber. This is approximately 1 mile before the Humber Bridge. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the incident."
A statement from Humberside Police said: "A man has been arrested after emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision at 5:30am this morning (Wednesday 24 August).
Most Popular
"It was reported that a blue Ford Fusion had overturned on the A15, a mile south of the Humber Bridge. The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out their duties and we thank motorists for their patience.
"One man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and remains in our custody at this time.
"If anyone has information that may assist with our enquiries, or has dashcam footage of the area immediately prior to the incident, you can contact us on 101, quoting log 73 of 24 August."