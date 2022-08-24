Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after car flips on A15 near Humber Bridge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humberside Police said it was attending a crash about a mile before the bridge on the A15.

A statement said: "Emergency services are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A15 Barton Upon Humber. This is approximately 1 mile before the Humber Bridge. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the incident."

A statement from Humberside Police said: "A man has been arrested after emergency services were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision at 5:30am this morning (Wednesday 24 August).

The A15 is closed near Humber Bridge

"It was reported that a blue Ford Fusion had overturned on the A15, a mile south of the Humber Bridge. The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out their duties and we thank motorists for their patience.

"One man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and remains in our custody at this time.