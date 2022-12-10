West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Lockwood Road at around 3.45pm on December 9 following a crash between two cars. Two men were injured in the incident. One was described by the fire service as “walking wounded” but the other had to be cut free by crews.
A statement from the service said: “Road traffic collision involving two cars. There were two male casualties walking wounded from one car and one further male casualty aged approximately 50 trapped in the second car. Casualty was extricated by fire service personnel and handed into the care of ambulance service.”
Crews from Huddersfield Fire Station were in attendance, the service confirmed.