Man in his 30s pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into wall in Yorkshire

A man in his 30s died at the scene of a crash after his car hit a wall in Yorkshire, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said the white Nissan Navarra hit a wall at the junction of Dryden Street and Buck Street, in Bradford, shortly after 7am on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The force said the driver – a 33-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bradford. It happened at about 7.07am on Tuesday (Oct 31), when a white Nissan Navara struck a wall at the junction of Dryden Street and Buck Street.

“The driver, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.”