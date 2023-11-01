All Sections
Man in his 30s pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into wall in Yorkshire

A man in his 30s died at the scene of a crash after his car hit a wall in Yorkshire, police have said.
Jonathan Pritchard
Published 1st Nov 2023, 06:50 GMT

West Yorkshire Police said the white Nissan Navarra hit a wall at the junction of Dryden Street and Buck Street, in Bradford, shortly after 7am on Tuesday (Oct 31).

The force said the driver – a 33-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Bradford. It happened at about 7.07am on Tuesday (Oct 31), when a white Nissan Navara struck a wall at the junction of Dryden Street and Buck Street.

“The driver, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 190 of October 31.

