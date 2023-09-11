All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man in his 30s pronounced dead at the scene after Mini crashes into wall in Yorkshire

A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall during an early morning incident in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST

The crash happened at around 12.30am this morning (Sep 11) on A58 Rochdale Road heading towards Sowerby Bridge. West Yorkshire Police said the car, a black Mini One, left the road and hit a wall close to the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane.

A statement from the force said: “The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his thirties, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or the movements of the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, to contact them on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collisionPolice are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision

“Anyone with footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team. The log reference is 0046 of September 11.”

The road was closed throughout the morning and police investigations took place, but it reopened shortly after 9am.

Related topics:YorkshireWest Yorkshire PoliceSowerby Bridge