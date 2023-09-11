Man in his 30s pronounced dead at the scene after Mini crashes into wall in Yorkshire
The crash happened at around 12.30am this morning (Sep 11) on A58 Rochdale Road heading towards Sowerby Bridge. West Yorkshire Police said the car, a black Mini One, left the road and hit a wall close to the junction with Lower Brockwell Lane.
A statement from the force said: “The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his thirties, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it, or the movements of the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, to contact them on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
“Anyone with footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team. The log reference is 0046 of September 11.”
The road was closed throughout the morning and police investigations took place, but it reopened shortly after 9am.