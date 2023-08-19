Man in his 60s dies after motorbike crashes into central reservation in Yorkshire

A man in his 60s has died after the motorbike he was riding crashed into a central reservation in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident on East Bawtry Road in Rotherham, between Worrygoose roundabout and the traffic lights in Whiston, at around 7.30pm on Thursday (Aug 18).

The man was taken to hospital but ambulance following the crash, but was pronounced dead a short time later. His family has been informed by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.33pm, emergency services were called to East Bawtry Road, between Worrygoose roundabout and the traffic lights in Whiston, following reports a single motorcycle – a green Kawasaki ZR 900 – had been involved in a collision with the central reservation.

A man in his 60s died in the crash

“It is thought that the rider, a man in his 60s, came off the motorcycle. He was taken to hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead. The man’s family has been informed.

“Officers do not believe any other vehicles were involved in the collision but are keen to hear from any motorists who were travelling along East Bawtry Road yesterday who may have witnessed the collision, or the Kawasaki prior to the collision.”