Man left with life-threatening injuries after smashing into lampost, fence and hedge in Yorkshire crash
Humberside Police were called to Rawcliffe Road in Goole on Saturday night (Nov 11) following reports of a crash. At around 11.30pm, a car is reported to have crashed into a lampost, a fence and a hedge.
A 33-year-old man who was driving the blue Audi A5 was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
A statement from the force said: “Investigations are underway following a collision on Rawcliffe Road in Goole on Saturday, November 11.
“The collision took place at around 11.30pm when blue Audi A5 left the road and collided with a lamppost, fence and a hedge.
"The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be life threatening.”
Anyone with information or who may have seen the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 594 of November 11. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.