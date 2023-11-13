Police are investigating after a man was left with serious injuries following a crash in Yorkshire.

Humberside Police were called to Rawcliffe Road in Goole on Saturday night (Nov 11) following reports of a crash. At around 11.30pm, a car is reported to have crashed into a lampost, a fence and a hedge.

A 33-year-old man who was driving the blue Audi A5 was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

A statement from the force said: “Investigations are underway following a collision on Rawcliffe Road in Goole on Saturday, November 11.

“The collision took place at around 11.30pm when blue Audi A5 left the road and collided with a lamppost, fence and a hedge.

"The driver of the car, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be life threatening.”