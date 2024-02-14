Man who called 999 to tell police he was drink driving named ahead of court appearance

Jayson Brown, 52, was found at the roadside during an initial test to have 118mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - well above the legal limit of just 35mcg.

And he was later charged with drink driving when a further test at a police station showed that he in fact had 123mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was arrested in the Knaresborough area of North Yorkshire after making his mercy call to cops just before 12 noon on Monday.