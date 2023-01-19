Manchester airport runways reopen: Manchester Airport reopens both runways cleared of snow

Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways due to heavy snowfall.

Many passengers will expect delays this morning due to the closure.

A spokesperson for the airport said health and safety is “always our top priority” and the runways will reopen at the earliest opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on Twitter said: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.

“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 7.30am update confirmed the runways remain closed following further snowfall.

Passengers have been advised to contact their airline for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways due to heavy snowfall. PA

UPDATE:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both runways have now been reopened, a spokesperson for the airport confirmed.