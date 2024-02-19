All Sections
Martin Lewis slams train operator as ‘500’ passenger service heading to Sheffield ‘with only one toilet’

Money Saving Expert's Martin Lewis has slammed a train operator after the service he was travelling on had only one toilet for ‘500’ passengers onboard.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:29 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 16:48 GMT

Mr Lewis described the service – heading from London to Sheffield – as “disgraceful”.

He said many were standing in mid train corridors with passengers “crawling over” each other to reach the single toilet.

Describing the service as “like something from the 19th century” and degrading, he said passengers had called on him to speak publicly about the situation.

Martin Lewis slams train operator as '500' passenger service heading to Sheffield 'with only one toilet' Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Martin Lewis slams train operator as ‘500’ passenger service heading to Sheffield ‘with only one toilet’ Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

In a tweet, he said: “Dear @EastMidRailway this train (Ldn - Sheffield) is disgraceful.

"Every seat taken, every standing space taken, scores sitting in mid train corridors so I guess 500 people on it and ONLY ONE WORKING TOILET at one end, so people must crawl over each 100s to reach it.

"It's degrading, like something from the 19th century.

“PS and as I walked to the loo, apologising profusely, a number of people asked me to say something publicly about it. One of the reasons for this tweet.”

The comments come after a weekend of travel disruption at London King’s Cross Station due to maintenance work – with a bus replacement service in use on Yorkshire routes.

