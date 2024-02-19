Mr Lewis described the service – heading from London to Sheffield – as “disgraceful”.

He said many were standing in mid train corridors with passengers “crawling over” each other to reach the single toilet.

Describing the service as “like something from the 19th century” and degrading, he said passengers had called on him to speak publicly about the situation.

Martin Lewis slams train operator as ‘500’ passenger service heading to Sheffield ‘with only one toilet’ Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

In a tweet, he said: “Dear @EastMidRailway this train (Ldn - Sheffield) is disgraceful.

"Every seat taken, every standing space taken, scores sitting in mid train corridors so I guess 500 people on it and ONLY ONE WORKING TOILET at one end, so people must crawl over each 100s to reach it.

"It's degrading, like something from the 19th century.

“PS and as I walked to the loo, apologising profusely, a number of people asked me to say something publicly about it. One of the reasons for this tweet.”

