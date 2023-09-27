Meet the three-year-old Yorkshire girl who cycles to nursery every day

It can be hard for most parents to get their children out of the house and exercising, but for three-year-old Annie Thompson it is part of her daily routine.

The youngster and her father, James, get on their bikes every day to travel to nursery – which has led to them being among the faces who are fronting a new campaign to get people walking and cycling more.

The new initiative is from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Ticketing Company, who are also encouraging people in the county to use public transport.

And the campaign shows 10 members of the public demonstrating their own travel habits, which is where Annie and James come in.

As part of the campaign, the pair are featured cycling to and from nursery, with dad James explaining how cycling with the family has a positive impact on their health and wellbeing, as well as finances.

Meanwhile siblings Mae and Patrick Presley from Horsforth discuss how they make the most out of unlimited travel getting to college and going out together on the bus.

Other West Yorkshire residents fronting the campaign include Belle Whiteley from Gilstead near Bingley, who describes why walking means so much to her, not just for work, leisure and walking her dog, but why she is unable to drive because of a visual impairment, and Patrice Garland, from Kirklees, who shares her story about how cycling has made such a positive impact on her life.

The new initiative aims to encourage people, communities and businesses to make sustainable travel choices by showcasing the ease and variety of alternative options across the region, whilst raising awareness of the health and financial benefits.

It will also highlight the simplified ticketing offers available through WYTC’s MCard app.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Every trip matters, and everyone makes a difference. We want to encourage people to really consider their travel habits and make the right choice for the right journey.

“This campaign aims to do that by using real-life stories from people living within our communities to shine a light on their personal travel tales and how they are making a difference. We’re working hard to ensure transport in the region is easy, simple and affordable, making a better-connected West Yorkshire that works for all.”

Richard Armitage, Chair of MCard, said: “Every West Yorkshire household has something to gain here. I urge you to spend more of your transport budget on the bus, the train, walking and cycling.”

This campaign is being seen throughout West Yorkshire across social media, direct mail, billboards and digital sites, bus advertising, Spotify promotions as well as local radio.