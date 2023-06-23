A consultation has now opened on the scheme for Menston, near Ilkley, which is on the main A65 road between Leeds and Skipton.

Highways officers have proposed a village-wide 20mph zone, with traffic calming measures at the entrances to the zone and om the main through routes.

One-way streets are also being proposed for Derry Hill and Leathley Road, as well as a priority give-way feature along Main Street outside Menston Primary School.

Menston village

Coun Alex Ross-Shaw said: "These proposals for Menston are aimed at making the streets safer for local schoolchildren, pedestrians and cyclists. Menston is the latest community we're looking to deliver an area-wide 20mph zone for after successful zones in the city centre and Shipley, as well as dozens of schools around the district. We're encouraging local residents to take a look at the plans and let us have their feedback."

Copies of the plans and supporting documents can be found online at: www.bradford.gov.uk/consultations/current-consultations/consultation-and-engagement/

Residents may submit comments by email to [email protected]