The funding is bittersweet as part of it was originally intended for a new railway station at the now-closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Doncaster councillors have approved a final chunk of funding allowing them to commence with a £72m package of improvements to rail connections.

The council was awarded the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement back in April and have now approved a final £2million to go towards costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figure will go towards expenses associated with the project such as staffing, consultation and design.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has now closed but the business parks that sprung up around it now form part of the Gateway East development and could be connected to the rail network

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full project was intended to include a new railway station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, before its closure last month.

This element will be put on hold while attempts from the council to reopen the site are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other plans include a new rail connection to the Gateway East growth hub next to the existing business parks near the airport, and a connection joining the East Coast Main Line and the Doncaster to Lincoln line.

The Doncaster to Lincoln line runs close to the airport area and Finningley Station, which closed in 1961, served the old RAF base and was located only a mile away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A link between the line and the East Coast Main Line would allow easy onward connections for rail freight operators.

Accessibility improvements and resurfacing will also be carried out at several stations in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some funding will go towards improving roads and bus connections including an overhaul of transport in Mexborough and changes to local roundabouts and junctions.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) placed a bid for the fund in April by outlining the region’s transport programme for the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster’s share is part of a total of £570 million that was awarded to the South Yorkshire region.