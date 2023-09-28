A more than 2,000-strong petition protesting against a cycle lanes element of a road improvement scheme made their case to the full Calderdale Council.

Speaking on behalf of Ovenden and Illingworth residents who signed the petition, Andrea Balme said while improvements to walkways, lighting, safe pedestrian crossings and traffic calming as part of the active travel scheme, they believed proposed cycle lanes would be detrimental.

The council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority are partnering in the scheme using Government Transforming Cities active travel funding.

The proposals, for stretches of Ovenden Way and Cousin Lane in Halifax, did not join up with anywhere at its beginning or end and would mean losing 20 mature trees, which helped clear the air of carbon, and parking spaces in an area where 39 per cent of residents were classed as disabled, set to rise due to the population’s increasing age, said Mrs Balme.

Some of the Ovenden and Illingworth residents held a silent placard protest outside Halifax Town Hall about the proposed cycle lanes as councillors arrived

“WYCA said cycle lanes would be constructed on a level and be easy to use encouraging cycling – so why choose one of the steepest hills of the area?

“Implementing cycle lanes outside homes means that those who have mobility issues will need to walk further, family and carers will not be able to park directly outside their homes, creating safeguarding issues and affecting their health and wellbeing.

“Some parking will be provided but this in itself causes more problems than it solves as the disabled, the elderly and children will have to make multiple trips across the cycle lanes and roads instead of easy and safe access of parking outside their homes,” she said.

A majority of councillors supported a motion proposed by Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said he understood issues related to one element of the scheme, the proposed segregated cycle lane, most specifically at Ovenden Way and Cousin Lane.

Ovende Way, where the cycle lane would be

“I’d like to assure residents that specific concerns raised with regard to loss of parking and trees are being properly considered – this isn’t a final design at this point,” he said.

Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said his motion asked officers to take the residents’ views into consideration alongside others in reconsidering the project, although the funding criteria necessitated cycling improvements be included.

Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden) seconded the motion adding some if it did not make any sense and regarding the cycle lane sections as they are, “I don’t think they will even encourage existing cyclists to divert from their normal route from, say Morrisons to the town centre.”

“We’re awaiting the next iteration of the plans and then everyone will see just what the next thing is and we can take a proper look at that,” he said.

Coun Paul Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said he could support safer walkways but not spending on the cycle ways at the expense of cutting down trees and reduced parking, warning it would be “a white elephant”.

Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said considerable strength of feeling shown indicated people needed to be not just listened to but also involved in the scheme’s development.

“Why don’t we involve them to get a better scheme?” he said.