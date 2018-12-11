Morning delays on M62 after three vehicle crash at Normanton interchange

Have your say

Motorists are being warned of delays building on the M62 after a three vehicle crash.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that emergency services are at the scene on the westbound carriageway of the M62 and one lane is closed on the entry slip road at Normanton interchange at junction 31.

Delays are building back to junction 32.

West Yorkshire Police said in a tweet: "M62 J31 westbound entry slip at Normanton, we have a lane 1 closure on the entry slip for a 3 vehicle road traffic collision.

"@WYP_RPU and @YorksAmbulance on scene assisting Traffic officers.

M62 at Normanton interchange. PIC: Google

"Delays building on the main carriageway back to J32 for Castleford."

