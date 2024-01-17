South Yorkshire Police were called to the A18 High Levels Bank in Tudworth, near Doncaster, at around 7.40pm on Tuesday (Jan 16). The force said they were called to the scene following reports of a crash between a black and red Aprilia Tuono motorbike and a red Skoda Octavia.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the Skoda, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The collision happened near the junction of Crow Tree Bank heading away from Tudworth and our officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch. We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage along the route of High Levels Bank (A18).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision

“Our officers are also keen to identify a third vehicle which was overtaken by the Skoda just prior to the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 885 of January 16. Dashcam footage can be submitted by emailing [email protected] with the incident numver in the subject line.