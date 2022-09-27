A fleet of NPAS helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft have been based out of DSA since 2016, but the service must now find a new headquarters by the end of October.

The four fixed-wing planes cover the whole of England and Wales from Doncaster, and are operated by West Yorkshire Police.

A statement by NPAS North East Region read read: “Yesterday The Peel Group announced it was to close DSA. We are disappointed with the decision. Since July we have been in talks with the operators and developing contingency plans. Our commitment towards the provision of national police air support remains our focus. We have been embedded in the airport and wider local community for over six years. This isn’t the loss of an operating base. For NPAS crews and Gama Aviation engineers it’s an end to a tremendous relationship with friends and colleagues in our airport family.”

The NPAS hangar at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Advertisement Hide Ad

NPAS aircraft relocated to Doncaster Sheffield in 2016, having previously flown from the Carr Gate police operations and training centre in Wakefield. The custom-built terminal for the fixed-wing Vulcanair planes opened in 2020.

It is unclear whether they will seek to move to another commercial airport, such as Teesside, or return to a police-owned site.