Network Rail fears Wakefield village housing scheme could threaten safety of Leeds to London train line

Network Rail has objected to a proposed housing scheme over fears that it could create a flood risk to a major rail line.

The track operator has raised concerns over a developer’s proposed drainage scheme for 116 new homes in Crofton, Wakefield.

Residents in the village have already launched a campaign to stop the development.

The Stop Crofton Developments group claims the latest proposal by Harron Homes will put further strain on local infrastructure.

The company has submitted an application to Wakefield Council to build 27 three-bedroom properties, 66 four-bedroom properties and 23 two-bedroom affordable homes on land off Santingley Lane.

More than 260 people have so far objected to the plans, with people claiming there is already a shortage of schools, GP surgeries and dentists in the village.

Objectors also say that local roads already struggle to cope with increased traffic.

Network Rail has now voiced opposition to the scheme, claiming it could threaten the safety of the railway line which runs close to the site.

Passenger services between Leeds and London operate on the line.

A report submitted to the council by the company states: “Network Rail has concerns about the proposed drainage and landscaping schemes and must lodge a holding objection to the proposals on the basis of the information available at this stage.

“We have concerns about the proposed drainage scheme given the proximity of the attenuation basin to the operational railway infrastructure and its position at the top of the railway embankment.

“At present, there is not sufficient information provided in order for us to be satisfied that there will be no impact on operational railway safety from the scheme.”

The document also states: “It is imperative that drainage associated with the site does not impact on or cause damage to adjacent railway assets.”

Wakefield Council has also requested more details about drainage.

An officer’s report says: “The applicant has not demonstrated that the flood risk to the development has been adequately considered and mitigated to prevent increased flood risk on and off site.

Last month, Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett backed residents as they launched a campaign to stop the development.

He said: “We are not nimbys but we have had enough in this area.

“This is a big problem. There are too many houses going up.

“The schools, the highways, the drainage – none of it works any more now.

“It’s time it stopped.”

A spokesperson for Harron Homes Yorkshire said, “During this planning process we have been, and will continue to work closely with, Wakefield Council to ensure our development plans are in line with its vision for the Crofton area as part of the emerging local plan.

“We are committed to sculpting an appropriate housing plan that takes into consideration the local housing needs while upholding the highest building standards.

“Community is at the core of Harron Homes’ ethos, which is why the development will contribute towards local facilities and infrastructure through the council’s community infrastructure levy.