Essential work between Whitley Bridge and Snaith in North Yorkshire will bring smoother, more reliable journeys, Network Rail said.

Work is planned to minimise disruption with some changes to Northern services between Leeds and Goole from Friday August 27 to Wednesday September 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail is upgrading the track in Hensall, near Snaith.

Network Rail upgrades track in North Yorkshire over August Bank Holiday weekend – vast majority of services continue as railway welcomes passengers back

In order for the work to be carried out safely, the line will be closed with buses replacing Northern trains between Goole and Knottingley for the duration of the closure, Network Rail confirmed.

Teams will be lifting and replacing around 1.8km of track between Whitley Bridge and Snaith, near Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire to improve reliability and reduce the amount of maintenance work needed in the future.

The ballast – stones which support the track – and the sleepers will also be replaced.

Network Rail has carefully planned work over the Bank Holiday weekend to keep over 95% of Britain’s rail network open, meaning passengers can reconnect with family, friends, and their favourite holiday destinations.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “Upgrading the track at Hensall will bring smoother, more reliable journeys for passengers and freight services using this line. We’ve planned the work carefully to minimise the impact on the local community.

“As we welcome passengers back to the railway, the vast majority of services are running as normal. We’re advising people to check their journey and allow plenty of time.”

Passengers can find out how their journeys will be affected with their train operator, via National Rail Enquiries, or by following #AugustBHWorks on Twitter.

People are advised to follow government guidance and wear a face covering in busy indoor settings, unless they are exempt.