No direct trains to London this weekend due to engineering work mix-up

Thousands of train passengers will suffer major disruption this weekend due to no direct services running between London and Scotland – including in Yorkshire – while Network Rail carries out engineering work on two major routes simultaneously.

The Government-owned company said a "congested work programme" means it must close sections of both the East Coast and West Coast main lines on Saturday and Sunday. Watchdog Transport Focus said "this situation should not happen". Journeys between London and Scotland will be significantly slower than usual and require at least one change.

An itinerary suggested by National Rail Enquiries for passengers travelling from London to Edinburgh on Saturday morning involves three trains and one bus. That journey is expected to take a total of six hours and 12 minutes, nearly two hours longer than the normal direct service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Coast main line runs between London and Glasgow, with branches to Birmingham, North Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh. It will be closed between Wigan North Western and Lancaster during the next three weekends and Sunday March 12 to enable track upgrades at Preston station.

Trains travelling along the East Coast Mainline near the Colton Juction, Colton Lane, near Appleton Roebuck, North Yorkshire.

When there is engineering work on that route a full service usually operates on the East Coast main line, which stretches between London and Edinburgh via locations such as Peterborough, Doncaster, York and Newcastle. But there are no trains between London and St Neots, Cambridgeshire, this weekend while a new signalling system is brought into use. Among the operators affected by the closures are Avanti West Coast, LNER and Lumo.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: "Passengers will be disappointed to see both East and West Coast lines closed due to engineering works this coming weekend. This situation should not happen. One line should be kept open so that passengers from Scotland and the north of England have access to a direct train service to London. Both train operators and Network Rail must ensure that there is effective communication to support passengers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad