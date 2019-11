Have your say

Part of Halifax town centre was closed on Saturday following a police incident at North Bridge.

There were reports of major delays in the town centre due to the closure of the A58 Burdock Way flyover.

Traffic was temporarily held and buses were redirected, causing a delays for motorists and people travelling.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said officers were called at 3.13pm to reports of a man on the bridge and were talking with him.

The road was reportedly re-opened shortly after 5pm.