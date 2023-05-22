North Yorkshire Moors Railway release statement after car strikes train on level crossing

All Sections
A North Yorkshire Moors Railway train has been struck by a car at a level crossing on the heritage line.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 09:42 BST

In a statement, the NYMR said: “We can confirm that there was a collision at around 14:00 on Sunday 21 May. A moving vehicle struck a generator wagon on the rear of the train at a Power Operated Gate Opener (POGO crossing) at Newbridge, near Pickering.

“The driver of the moving vehicle has been taken to hospital. No NYMR passengers or crew injuries have been reported.

"The police and emergency services are in attendance and the heritage railway is doing everything it can to fully co-operate, taking every precaution to ensure the safety of both staff and passengers, which is always our priority.

Pickering StationPickering Station
"As with all such accidents, it is currently being investigated by the RAIB (Rail Accident Investigation Board). Services will resume as of 4pm.”

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the crossing involved was on Yatt’s Road and that the driver suffered serious injuries.

