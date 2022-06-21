The Butcher Corner junction will benefit from new traffic lights, a full resurfacing and improvements to the pedestrian crossings.

An early right turn filter arrow will also be introduced on the Castlegate approach to the junction.

Malton suffers from traffic build-up in the summer months due to its position on tourist routes to both the North York Moors and coast.

Butcher's Corner, Malton

North Yorkshire County Council's Coun Keane Duncan said: “The Butcher Corner upgrade is the first step in delivering our plan to tackle traffic congestion in Malton and Norton.

“The new traffic lights will adjust the sequence in real-time based on the number of approaching vehicles, reducing waiting times, cutting queues and helping the environment.

“Residents will be particularly pleased to finally see we’re delivering the right turn arrow from Castlegate. This will allow traffic from Norton to turn more easily into Old Maltongate, something that is very difficult to do at present.

“There will be some short term overnight disruption, but there will be significant benefits in the longer term for people in Malton and Norton.”

Highways teams will begin the overnight work on Monday 27 June. It will be carried out under phased partial road closures between 7.30pm and 5am for seven weeks with traffic lights in operation.