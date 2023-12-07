Northern adds 600 CCTV cameras after 69 dangerous attacks and incidents in 2022

This year Northern added 600 new CCTV cameras to more than 1,000 that are already in place to monitor stations after dozens of incidents took place.

The statistics concern situations where trains were struck by objects hurled from bridges, railway embankments, or stations, as well as cases where they collided with deliberately positioned 'substantial items' on the tracks.

These were in addition to the 7,000 new cameras fitted on-board its fleet of trains in 2022, footage from which can be viewed by British Transport Police in real time.

Scores of dangerous attacks took place on Northern's estate last year

However, this year incidents and attacks have decreased by almost 90 per cent in this last year with only eight recorded.

The eight suspicious incidents recorded this year were:

A service from Manchester Piccadilly to Rose Hill Marple that was struck by stones thrown at Hyde North station

A service from Leeds to Skipton that was targeted with a brick at Kirkstall Forge station

A service from Clitheroe to Rochdale that collided with a ‘Zimmer’ frame placed on the tracks at Hall 'i' th' Wood

A service from Warrington Central to Liverpool Lime Street that hit a chair placed on the tracks at Widnes

A service outbound from Blackpool North that collided with a drainpipe thrown onto the track

A service from York to Leeds that struck an unknown object at Marston Moor

A service from Southport to Manchester Oxford Road that struck an unknown object at Patricroft

And a service from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square that was targeted with pellets fired from an air gun.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “Each and every incident recorded represents a serious danger to the passengers and train crew involved and we appeal to anyone involved in this criminal activity to stop.

“Fortunately, the appetite for committing these senseless acts is clearly in decline – not least of all because the chance of being ‘caught on camera’ is now far greater.

There were five additional reports of trains striking objects on the track, however these were put down to strong winds during bad weather and are not being treated as suspicious.

“That said, we certainly won’t be resting on our laurels. These statistics should stand at zero and we will continue to work with community partners across the region and our colleagues at Network Rail to identify the perpetrators and support British Transport Police with any prosecutions brought before the courts,” Tricia added.