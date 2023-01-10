Northern has announced a flash sale with five million tickets available from as little as 50p.

The train tickets are for journeys across the North of England, including West Yorkshire.

Tickets will be discounted until 4pm on Friday January 13 and valid for travel between January 17 and March 10.

There are one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and another one million £1.50 tickets available as part of the sale on the Northern website and app.

A flash sale at Northern is offering tickets for as little as 50p

Local routes available with sale fares in both directions include Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley, Leeds to Skipton, Bradford to Huddersfield and Leeds to Ilkley.

Some routes are excluded from the sale, Northern said.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.

“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.

“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.

“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

