Northern clamps down on people dodging train fares in Yorkshire

Train operator Northern said it held a 'period of action' to clamp down on the number of people dodging fares between Leeds and York. During the period, it fined more than 100 people, completed 70 ‘travel incident reports’ - whereby an investigation is launched to consider further legal action - and spoke to more than 10,000 passengers.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “Everyone has a duty to buy a ticket before they travel – and I hope this spotlight on the Leeds to York route will act as a deterrent to those who feel the rules don’t apply to them.

“Northern is making it easier than ever to buy a ticket for travel by investing in the largest network of digital ticket infrastructure of any train operator in the country. Customers can buy tickets from our app, the website, ticket offices or one of more than 600 ticket machines across the network. There really is no excuse.”

