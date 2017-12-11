Northern introduces extra Sunday train services linking Leeds, Harrogate and Knaresborough

More frequent rail services were introduced between Leeds, Harrogate and Knaresborough this weekend.

Northern has increased the frequency of its Sunday services on that route from hourly to every 30 minutes as part of a new timetable.

The changes are part of a wide-ranging modernisation programme that will also see us add more than 2,000 extra services each week by 2020.

There are also plans for further modernisation across the Northern network, including new and fully refurbished trains, better stations and more ways to buy tickets.

Northern’s oldest trains (Pacers) will also be removed from the network – with the entire programme delivered by 2020.

Paul Barnfield, Regional Director at Northern, said: “In the coming months and years our customers will see further improvements as we work to modernise our stations and facilities.

“We will also continue to improve our current fleet of trains and, from next year, will begin the introduction of 286 new, purpose built carriages. These trains will provide more space and enable us to add more than 2,000 services every week, building on the 2,500 we already operate each day.

“This is just the beginning of modernisation for our customers and there are many more exciting improvements to come on our journey to 2020.”