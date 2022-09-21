As well as more than 40 incidents of people throwing bricks, stones and rocks from bridges and railway embankments, much larger items have been thrown onto tracks.

Just last month, Northern released CCTV footage which showed youths throwing a bike onto tracks in Leeds, while in June, a 15-week-old baby was showered with glass after the train she was travelling on with her parents was attacked in Hull.

In February, one of Northern’s drivers, Ian Birch, was left covered in blood after his cab window was shattered by a brick thrown in Clifton, Greater Manchester.

Shocking CCTV footage: Youths risk their lives at a Yorkshire station

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “It’s bewildering to think some people find targeting trains in this way is some kind of ‘sport’ – and the fact it’s happening more than once a week is shocking. Whilst the 69 affected services represent less than 0.01% of our annual fleet movements, the impact on those caught up in one of these events is significant.

“We know these attacks are rarely carried out by a ‘lone wolf’ and are more often the action of a group – where peer pressure and ‘group mob mentality’ can be a contributing factor.

“Our message to them is simple: this behaviour is reckless, it’s dangerous and it must stop.”