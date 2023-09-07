Northern ticket sale Yorkshire: Train company offers 100,000 tickets for just 10p from stations such as Leeds, Bradford, Ilkley, York, Hull, Harrogate and Skipton
The train company announced at the start of the week that it would be offering millions of tickets for just 50p – but has now gone even further with its sale in a bid to support tourism and the night time economy.
Tickets between several stations across Yorkshire, including journeys from Leeds to Harrogate, Halifax to Hull, Leeds to York and Bradford to Ilkley are all available for just 10p.
The Flash Sale launched on Monday (Sep 4) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs, but closes at 6pm tonight (Sep 7). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.
“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”
The full list of journeys available for 10p is:
Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square
Huddersfield to Sheffield
Huddersfield to Bradford Interchange
Leeds to Harrogate
Halifax to Hull
Halifax to Leeds
Bradford Forster Square to Huddersfield
Ilkley to Leeds
Knottingley to Leeds
Bradford Forster Square to Leeds
Leeds to York
Leeds to Doncaster
Leeds to Skipton
Leeds to Sheffield
Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley
Leeds to Ilkley
Leeds to Knottingley
Leeds to Bradford Forster Square
Bradford Forster Square to Skipton
All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website.