Northern has released an extra 100,000 tickets as part of its flash sale – and they’re even cheaper than before.

The train company announced at the start of the week that it would be offering millions of tickets for just 50p – but has now gone even further with its sale in a bid to support tourism and the night time economy.

Tickets between several stations across Yorkshire, including journeys from Leeds to Harrogate, Halifax to Hull, Leeds to York and Bradford to Ilkley are all available for just 10p.

The Flash Sale launched on Monday (Sep 4) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs, but closes at 6pm tonight (Sep 7). Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.

“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”

The full list of journeys available for 10p is:

Ilkley to Bradford Forster Square

Huddersfield to Sheffield

Huddersfield to Bradford Interchange

Leeds to Harrogate

Halifax to Hull

Halifax to Leeds

Bradford Forster Square to Huddersfield

Ilkley to Leeds

Knottingley to Leeds

Bradford Forster Square to Leeds

Leeds to York

Leeds to Doncaster

Leeds to Skipton

Leeds to Sheffield

Bradford Forster Square to Ilkley

Leeds to Ilkley

Leeds to Knottingley

Leeds to Bradford Forster Square

Bradford Forster Square to Skipton