Northern’s Flash Sale has returned with more than 5,000,000 tickets available from just 50p and will include Yorkshire train routes.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:34 BST

Northern has released five million tickets for journeys across the north of England available on its website.

There are one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 up for grabs on the website. Yorkshire passengers can travel from Yorkshire stations including Sheffield, Leeds, Barnsley, Giggleswick, York, Middlesbrough, Meadowhall, Weeton, Hull, Ilkley, Wakefield Kirkgate, Bradford Forster Square, Saltburn, Knaresborough, Sleights, Whitby, Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield, Bridlington, Doncaster, Halifax, Bradford Interchange, Skipton, Driffield, Wakefield Westgate, Scarborough, Filey, Hornbeam Park, Sowerby Bridge, Dewsbury, Keighley, Burley Park, Horsforth and Saltaire.

The Flash Sale ends at 6pm on Thursday, September 7, 2023 and tickets are valid for travel between Monday, September 11 and Friday, October 20, 2023.

Northern Flash Sale. (Pic credit: Northern)Northern Flash Sale. (Pic credit: Northern)
Northern Flash Sale. (Pic credit: Northern)

Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “With five million tickets up for grabs, there’s a Flash Sale route and service for everyone - be that for a day out at the weekend or some late-night shopping in town.

“Use the new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ on our website to bag the date and time that suits you. Tickets are ‘first come, first serve’ - once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

