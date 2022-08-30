Northern to sell one million train tickets for just £1 in flash sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator says the tickets will be available to book online or through the Northern app for travel between September 6 and October 20, while stocks last.

The tickets go on sale from 10am today (August 30) and have to be booked seven days in advance of travelling. Northern said it means between five and 10 per cent of its capacity will be available for a quid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.

Northern is to offer more than one million train tickets for just £1

“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.