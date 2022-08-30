Northern to sell one million train tickets for just £1 in flash sale
Northern has announced more than one million tickets will go on sale for just £1 from today (August 30).
The train operator says the tickets will be available to book online or through the Northern app for travel between September 6 and October 20, while stocks last.
The tickets go on sale from 10am today (August 30) and have to be booked seven days in advance of travelling. Northern said it means between five and 10 per cent of its capacity will be available for a quid.
Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.
“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.
“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”