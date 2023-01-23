The fine for train ticket evasion will be increased to £100 and in response to this, Northern has issued advice.

Northern has issued a ‘final call’ to students across the North of England to get Under 16 Education Season Tickets before sales close on Friday, January 20, 2023.

This ticket, which Northern has developed in conjunction with more than 124 secondary schools and university technical colleges (UTCs), offers students up to 75 per cent off the original adult fare. On some routes, the savings are worth as much as £575 per year.

This is following a new penalty fare of £100 imposed on anyone caught travelling on the rail network in England without a valid ticket for travel or ‘promise to pay’ card. The new fine will be in place from Monday, January 23, 2023.

School children waiting arrival of a Northern service. (Pic credit: Northern)

Student fare evasion is something Northern has been working hard to combat in partnership with secondary schools and UTCs across its network. Many fare evasions take place when students are travelling relatively short journeys between rural and suburban stations which are not barrier-controlled.

With the high number of students on-board and the limited journey time, conductors cannot always carry out a full ticket inspection, which encourages students to ‘risk it’.

But with this new fine enforced from Monday, Northern is urging students - and their parents - to take advantage of the Under 16 Education Season Ticket and the savings it offers.

Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles, said: “Under 16 Education Season Tickets offer savings that can be worth hundreds of pounds per year.

“Having one also means a student always has the means to get to and from school - and won’t succumb to peer pressure, travel without a ticket and risk being issued with a £100 penalty fare. It’s no way to spend your pocket money - don’t risk it!”

Parents whose children attend a school or UTC not currently participating in the scheme are encouraged to email [email protected] so that Northern can make contact with them.

