Northern has issued a warning that customers must ‘wait till you get home’ before watching inappropriate content deemed unsuitable for work and avoid watching on trains and in stations.

Customers are expected to extend the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of content to Northern train services and stations too.

Content considered ‘NSFW’ can vary in scale from inappropriate jokes and bad language to offensive topics and explicit material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst people are more likely to avoid these types of content at work, once they’ve left work, some may be in a rush to view the content on their train journey home.

Customer on-board a Northern train. (Pic credit: Northern)

To help get the message across, Northern is reminding customers that internet in its stations and on-board its trains is delivered in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.

The goal of Friendly WiFi is to reassure users that the service meets minimum filtering standards - particularly in areas where children are present, such as in Northern’s stations and on-board trains.

Chief operating officer at Northern, Tricia Williams, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year - and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

“As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either - so please wait until you get home.”

Director of Friendly WiFi, Bev Smith, said: “We are excited to be working with Northern as a ‘Friendly WiFi’ certified train operator.

“They were passionate throughout the process to achieve the standard to ensure a great experience online for all their customers whilst travelling with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad