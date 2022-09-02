News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Northern's £1 flash sale to end today - as best routes where cheap tickets are still available are revealed

Northern’s £1 flash sale is set to end at 4pm today (Sep 2).

By Jonathan Pritchard
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 8:56 am

The train company announced earlier this week that it was putting more than one million journeys up for sale for just £1.

The sale has been a big hit with passengers and the chance to get tickets for a quid is to end this afternoon.

However, Northern has released the ‘top 10’ trips where you can still bag a bargain. They include York to Leeds and Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly. £1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.

Most Popular

A Northern Rail train

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director, said: “As we enter the final hours of our Flash Sale, I’m pleased to say there are still some great journeys up for grabs for just £1. Customers have until 4pm today to buy their tickets.”

The tickets are available when booked through the Northern app or website, for travel between Sep 6 and October 20.

The top 10 journeys are:

Travel between York and Leeds - £1 Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1 Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1 Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1 Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1 Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1 Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1 Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1 Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1 Travel between Leeds and Hebden Bridge - £1

Northern is the second largest train operator in the country, with nearly 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

LeedsMark PowlesTravel