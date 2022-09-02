Northern's £1 flash sale to end today - as best routes where cheap tickets are still available are revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train company announced earlier this week that it was putting more than one million journeys up for sale for just £1.

The sale has been a big hit with passengers and the chance to get tickets for a quid is to end this afternoon.

However, Northern has released the ‘top 10’ trips where you can still bag a bargain. They include York to Leeds and Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly. £1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director, said: “As we enter the final hours of our Flash Sale, I’m pleased to say there are still some great journeys up for grabs for just £1. Customers have until 4pm today to buy their tickets.”

The tickets are available when booked through the Northern app or website, for travel between Sep 6 and October 20.

The top 10 journeys are:

Travel between York and Leeds - £1 Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1 Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1 Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1 Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1 Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1 Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1 Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1 Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1 Travel between Leeds and Hebden Bridge - £1