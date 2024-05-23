Work on a Park and Ride scheme in Bradford is expected to continue, despite the fact there is no funding available for the car park.

The proposal would see an almost 700-space car park created near the M606 with a new bus hub and improved bus routes down Manchester Road.

On Friday West Yorkshire Combined Authority is expected to approve £1.5m in funding to develop a full business case for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But members of the Authority’s Transport Committee will be told that although the total scheme is expected to cost over £33m, only £12m in funding is currently available.

Park and Ride scheme in Bradford: Work expected to continue despite lack of funding

This means while work is expected to begin soon, it will be limited to the improved bus routes.

Phase 2 – which will include the car park and new cycle lanes – is expected to follow when a further £21.5m becomes available.

A report to the committee details what will be included in Phase 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two new bus lanes stretching 1.2km in total (0.8km northbound and 0.3km southbound)

Four improved bus stops

Bus priority – extended bus lanes to get buses to the front of general traffic at Mayo junction (both south and northbound) and St Stephens Road, plus associated sign changes to allow extended bus lanes

A new pedestrian and cycle crossing point at Senior Way / Croft Street junction

This phase is being funded through the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund – the same pot of cash that is funding the current pedestrianisation work in Bradford city centre.

Although there is currently no funding for the car park, the report says the preferred option is still the Richard Dunn Sports Centre site.

The report says: “To better connect communities and improve sustainable travel options, the scheme will deliver a new Park & Ride facility in south Bradford, plus new bus lanes and bus priority measures at key junctions along Manchester Road, and an active travel cycle route to the city centre. “Phase 1 of the scheme (bus priority measures) is to be delivered through the Transforming Cities fund.

“Phase 2 (Active Travel Cycle Route and Park & Ride) is currently unfunded and will not be delivered at this time.”

When it is delivered, phase 2 will include:

647 parking spaces, of which 63 will be EV charging spaces and 30 blue badge spaces

4-6 express buses per hour in peak periods

A new terminal building with secure cycle storage, a covered waiting area, a ticket office, toilets, information screens and ticket machines

Active Travel measures included in Phase 2 will include