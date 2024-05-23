Park and Ride scheme in Bradford: Work expected to continue despite lack of funding
The proposal would see an almost 700-space car park created near the M606 with a new bus hub and improved bus routes down Manchester Road.
On Friday West Yorkshire Combined Authority is expected to approve £1.5m in funding to develop a full business case for the scheme.
But members of the Authority’s Transport Committee will be told that although the total scheme is expected to cost over £33m, only £12m in funding is currently available.
This means while work is expected to begin soon, it will be limited to the improved bus routes.
Phase 2 – which will include the car park and new cycle lanes – is expected to follow when a further £21.5m becomes available.
A report to the committee details what will be included in Phase 1.
- Two new bus lanes stretching 1.2km in total (0.8km northbound and 0.3km southbound)
- Four improved bus stops
- Bus priority – extended bus lanes to get buses to the front of general traffic at Mayo junction (both south and northbound) and St Stephens Road, plus associated sign changes to allow extended bus lanes
- A new pedestrian and cycle crossing point at Senior Way / Croft Street junction
This phase is being funded through the Government’s Transforming Cities Fund – the same pot of cash that is funding the current pedestrianisation work in Bradford city centre.
Although there is currently no funding for the car park, the report says the preferred option is still the Richard Dunn Sports Centre site.
The report says: “To better connect communities and improve sustainable travel options, the scheme will deliver a new Park & Ride facility in south Bradford, plus new bus lanes and bus priority measures at key junctions along Manchester Road, and an active travel cycle route to the city centre. “Phase 1 of the scheme (bus priority measures) is to be delivered through the Transforming Cities fund.
“Phase 2 (Active Travel Cycle Route and Park & Ride) is currently unfunded and will not be delivered at this time.”
When it is delivered, phase 2 will include:
- 647 parking spaces, of which 63 will be EV charging spaces and 30 blue badge spaces
- 4-6 express buses per hour in peak periods
- A new terminal building with secure cycle storage, a covered waiting area, a ticket office, toilets, information screens and ticket machines
Active Travel measures included in Phase 2 will include
- 1.5km of new segregated cycle lane
- Covered cycle parking
- Three new formal cycle crossings
- A new formal pedestrian crossing
- An improved formal cycle crossing
- Two improved formal pedestrian crossings,
- A junction with improved cycle facilities
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.