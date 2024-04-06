Pictures from the moment South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue tackled an A1M lorry fire

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were assisted by Nottinghamshire fire crews to tackle a lorry blaze on the A1M.
By Rachael Grealish
Published 6th Apr 2024, 11:11 BST

A fire broke out in a lorry load on the A1M between Junction 34, Blyth, and Junction 35, Wadworth on Friday (Apr 5).

Emergency services, including police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, attended to tackle the blaze.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue assisted as the load kept reigniting.

The road was closed and all vehicles caught between the closures were released slowly.

After several hours, the road was opened and a complex recovery, due to the extent of damage to the lorry, went underway.

Only skeletal remains of the lorry’s load remained following the fire.

In a statement South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “A big well done to Control operators and firefighters for their response to this fire.

“And thank you for everyone's patience whilst we dealt with this incident - we know it caused a lot of disruption this morning.”

The A1M northbound between J34 Blyth and J35 Wadworth J35 was closed due to the recover of a burnt-out lorry which kept reigniting.

1. Lorry recovery

The A1M northbound between J34 Blyth and J35 Wadworth J35 was closed due to the recover of a burnt-out lorry which kept reigniting. Photo: National Highways/Yorkshire

Nottinghamshire firefighters assisted South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in the emergency on the A1M.

2. Nottinghamshire firefighters

Nottinghamshire firefighters assisted South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in the emergency on the A1M. Photo: South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue had to tackle a lorry on fire that caused road closures.

3. South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue had to tackle a lorry on fire that caused road closures. Photo: South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

Both firefighting crews worked hard to put the blaze out and reopen the road.

4. Putting out the blaze

Both firefighting crews worked hard to put the blaze out and reopen the road. Photo: South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue

