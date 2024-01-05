People living in Sheffield have been told a “faster” train service to London could be launched next year.

FirstGroup has announced its operator Hull Trains plans to run two return journeys to London King’s Cross, via Retford, Worksop and Woodhouse.

East Midlands Railway already runs direct two-hour services between London St Pancras and Sheffield, but FirstGroup has promised a “faster link”.

It said people in Sheffield will be able to catch regular trains to London King’s Cross for the first time since 1968.

Hull Trains service

The service could begin running on the East Coast Mainline in the second half of 2025, if the proposal is approved by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) and Network Rail.

Under the current plans, it will be run on an open access basis, meaning the company would receive no taxpayer-funded subsidies and take on all revenue risk.

Most train operators in Britain are paid a management fee, with the UK and devolved governments holding responsibility.

Graham Sutherland, the company’s chief executive, said: “We want to leverage our extensive experience of running open access services and repeat the success of Hull Trains and Lumo through this new route that connects London and Sheffield.

“We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with open access, as well as the positive effect it can have on the wider market, including economic and environmental benefits.

“The new service will help to drive modal shift from road to rail by offering customers a more sustainable travel alternative between the two cities.

"We will be working closely with stakeholders as we build our application and our case for this new offering.”

Hull Trains currently operates up to seven daily services between London King’s Cross and Hull.

FirstGroup’s other open access service, Lumo, launched in October 2021 and runs between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

It comes after people in Rotherham were told the town could have a new mainline railway station and services running directly to London within four years.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to build the station as part of a £19.8bn investment package set out in his Network North.

Critics claim the plan, announced after the northern leg of HS2 was scrapped, lacks key details as it does not state how much money will be provided for the station or when it will be completed.

Rotherham Council has welcomed the announcement, as it has been drawing up plans for a new station in the Parkgate area of town and it is now looking to buy a site.