A zebra crossing recently dubbed “Britain’s most dangerous” could soon become a signalised crossing.

The crossing at the junction of Horton Grange Road and Woodhead Road made the national headlines when TV personality Jeremy Vine posted a CCTV clip of a cyclist being hit by a car that failed to stop at the zebra crossing.

The cyclist had only narrowly avoided being hit by another car in the lead up to being hit.

After it made national headlines, further horror stories about narrow misses and pedestrians being hit by cars failing to stop emerged.

Plans to upgrade crossing dubbed “Britain’s most dangerous”

At the time, Bradford Council said it planned to install a better crossing when funding was available.

The Council is currently running a public consultation on plans to replace the zebra crossing with a puffin crossing.