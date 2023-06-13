All Sections
Plans to upgrade crossing dubbed “Britain’s most dangerous”

A zebra crossing recently dubbed “Britain’s most dangerous” could soon become a signalised crossing.
By Chris Young
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

The crossing at the junction of Horton Grange Road and Woodhead Road made the national headlines when TV personality Jeremy Vine posted a CCTV clip of a cyclist being hit by a car that failed to stop at the zebra crossing.

The cyclist had only narrowly avoided being hit by another car in the lead up to being hit.

After it made national headlines, further horror stories about narrow misses and pedestrians being hit by cars failing to stop emerged.

At the time, Bradford Council said it planned to install a better crossing when funding was available.

The Council is currently running a public consultation on plans to replace the zebra crossing with a puffin crossing.

People have until noon on Friday to have their say on the proposals, and can do so by visiting https://bradford.moderngov.co.uk/mgConsultationdisplay.aspx?Id=557

