P&O Ferries: Sit-in aboard Pride of Hull ends as crew leave ship and allow lorries off

The BBC has reported from the scene that within the last hour the officers and ratings have left the ship, which docked at the Port of Hull this morning and was under instructions not to sail its usual route to Rotterdam.

P&O then announced to staff via a video message that all 800 were being made redundant to be replaced with agency staff from overseas - many of whom were waiting in buses on the docks to board the vessels.

However the Pride of Hull's crew, led by Captain Eugene Favier, refused to leave and drew up the gangplank with the support of maritime union the RMT.

Lorries aboard the ferry have now also disembarked.

The workers are being replaced by agency mariners on much lower wages, according to the trade union.

P&O admitted that the decision was made to make cost savings to keep the business afloat.

The Pride of Hull this morning

The government had not been forewarned about potential unrest and disruption at ports today.

Karl Turner, MP for Hull East, tweeted that Captain Favier had gone ashore at King George Dock this afternoon to negotiate with P&O Ferries. The Dutch officer was hailed a 'hero' by Mr Turner: "The captain is Capt. Eugene Favier from The Netherlands. What a hero, rising to the moment and supporting his crew as they resist this disgraceful action by P&O."

Humberside Police said: "We are aware of the incident at King George Dock, Hull. We have been engaging with all parties and are satisfied that there is no immediate cause for concern."