Police motorcyclist seriously injured while undertaking training course in North Yorkshire

A police motorcyclist has been seriously injured while taking part in a training course in North Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 15th Jul 2023, 07:51 BST

The officer, aged in his early 50s and from Greater Manchester Police, was taking part in the training course in Carleton, near Skipton, at around 9.10am on Thursday (July 13) when the incident happened.

He came off the motorcycle on Carleton Road, approaching the village of Carleton, having travelled with two other marked police motorcycles from the direction of Colne, Lancashire. The injured officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he continues to receive treatment.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “To assist the investigation, North Yorkshire Police is requesting witnesses and motorists with relevant dash-cam footage to come forward as soon as possible. This includes the collision itself, but also of the three police motorcycles that were travelling through Lancashire to Colne, and on towards Carleton, between 8.30am and 9.10am on Thursday.

A police motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in a Yorkshire village. (Photo credit: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire)A police motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in a Yorkshire village. (Photo credit: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire)
A police motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in a Yorkshire village. (Photo credit: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire)

“Officers also need to trace a potential key witness, the driver of a small silver hatchback car, who was heading in the opposite direction moments before the collision. If you can assist the investigation, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Julian Pearson.

“Please quote reference number 12230130013 providing information.”

