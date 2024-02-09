All Sections
Police name man in his 50s who died after van crashed into wall in tiny Yorkshire hamlet

Police have named a man who died in a fatal crash in a tiny Yorkshire hamlet.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:55 GMT

Jason Myles, 58, died after a Mercedes Vito van crashed into a wall in Ruston Parva, near Driffield, on February 7.

Humberside Police said the crash happened at around 9am when the van, which was heading north east on New Street, left the road on a bend and crashed into a wall.

Emergency services attended and paramedics frantically fought to save his life, but Jason died at the scene.

Jason Myles

A statement from Humberside Police said: “Jason’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

"We continue to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with our enquiries to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 100 of 7 February.”

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

