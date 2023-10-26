All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

Police officer to ride buses in Yorkshire due to anti-social behaviour ‘putting lives at risk’

A police officer has been funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour on buses which is ‘putting people’s lives at risk’.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST

Anti-social behaviour has led to bus operators withdrawing services in the evening, and Thurnscoe is now not served by buses after 7pm at night following attacks on drivers and passengers.

Nathan Broadhead, partnership and development manager at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, told a meeting of the Transportation Advisory Group that anti-social behaviour increases at this time of year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That included attacks on buses, attacks on the driver, a brick through the window,” added Mr Broadhead.

Most Popular
Police up patrols as anti-social behaviour on buses ‘putting lives at risk’Police up patrols as anti-social behaviour on buses ‘putting lives at risk’
Police up patrols as anti-social behaviour on buses ‘putting lives at risk’

“We fund a sergeant in South Yorkshire Police. We have trojan bus schemes where they go around with police officers on the bus and then stop the individuals involved.”

Mr Broadhead added that operators do not remove a service ‘until it is really putting lives at risk’.

“That has happened at Thurnscoe. In Dinnington it’s not as extensive, it’s mainly focused around the interchange, so services are still running but missing part of the route.”