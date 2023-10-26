Police officer to ride buses in Yorkshire due to anti-social behaviour ‘putting lives at risk’
Anti-social behaviour has led to bus operators withdrawing services in the evening, and Thurnscoe is now not served by buses after 7pm at night following attacks on drivers and passengers.
Nathan Broadhead, partnership and development manager at South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive, told a meeting of the Transportation Advisory Group that anti-social behaviour increases at this time of year.
“That included attacks on buses, attacks on the driver, a brick through the window,” added Mr Broadhead.
“We fund a sergeant in South Yorkshire Police. We have trojan bus schemes where they go around with police officers on the bus and then stop the individuals involved.”
Mr Broadhead added that operators do not remove a service ‘until it is really putting lives at risk’.
“That has happened at Thurnscoe. In Dinnington it’s not as extensive, it’s mainly focused around the interchange, so services are still running but missing part of the route.”