Bus services on Yorkshire’s coast which are popular with tourists over the summer season are set to return, bosses have confirmed.

East Yorkshire Buses has announced the return of their Coaster summer timetable for services 12 and 13 between Bridlington and Scarborough. The Coaster services will run up to three times an hour between Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough, also stopping at the coast’s holiday villages, between March 11 and November 4.

Stuart Fillingham, East Yorkshire Buses’ head of commercial, said: “It’s great to see the return of our summer Coaster services. The Yorkshire coast is a popular holiday destination with loads of fun activities and locations to visit, so we’re looking forward to a great season of helping people enjoy the very best of this wonderful region.”

East Yorkshire’s Coaster high-spec buses feature Wi-Fi, USB chargers, next stop announcements and luxury interiors.

The East Yorkshire Buses Coaster service is set to returns this summer to ensure quick travel between Bridlington and Scarborough.

As well as being able to travel using single and return fares as normal, passengers can benefit from getting a Coaster ticket, allowing unlimited travel on East Yorkshire’s Coaster services, the Bridlington and Scarborough town services, and the open-top Beachcomber service when it begins at the beginning of April.

Tickets can be purchased either in person, or at a discounted rate on the East Yorkshire Buses app. On the app, adult day Coaster tickets are £11.60, allowing one accompanying child (under 16) to travel accompanying free of charge.

Day tickets for additional children can be purchased for £5.50. Alternatively, families who are travelling multiple times over seven days may benefit from the Family 7 Day ticket available on the app for £62.

