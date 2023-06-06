The price of using Leeds’ new e-bike scheme will be “less than a cup of coffee”, those in charge of the iniative have said.

Around 300 electric bikes will be made available to hire at docking stations across the city from September, with a further 350 or so to follow in the months after.

The system will be run by Beryl Bikes, who already operate similar schemes elsewhere across the country, after they were awarded a contract by Leeds City Council.

Although exact prices have not been confirmed, both Beryl Bikes and the council said they wanted hiring an e-bike to be affordable and accessible.

There will be special cheaper offers made available to certain groups too, including jobseekers.

Speaking at a press launch for the scheme on Monday, Beryl Bikes’ CEO and co-founder Phil Ellis said: “We’re very excited about launching this scheme in Leeds.

“We know e-bikes are a really powerful tool to get people cycling, especially those who haven’t cycled in years or have never cycled. We’re looking forward to getting it going and seeing more people make more journeys.

“The exact details of the pricing structure are yet to be agreed, but it will be affordable – less than a cup of coffee for a journey – and we’ll be doing membership schemes as well.”

Mr Ellis said he understood the reluctance of some people to take up cycling on safety grounds.

But he said the fact the bikes are electric and equipped with modern safety features meant they are “a very good bike for a nervous new cyclist to ride.”

David Miller, from the Leeds Cycling Campaign, welcomed the launch of the system, saying it was “not before time”.

He said: “We’ve needed an e-bike scheme in this city for a long time.

“To get people more actively moving around rather than sitting in their cars, especially now the city centre is becoming more cut off for cars, is a good thing.”

The mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said she also hoped the system would appeal to new cyclists.

She said: “I love cycling but our topography in West Yorkshire is sometimes challenging, so to have that extra support that an e-bike gives is fantastic. It’s so much fun as well and I think it’s going to be a big moment for Leeds.

