All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

£1k reward offered for information about shooter who targeted Northern train

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot a train window in Yorkshire.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 30th May 2023, 15:20 BST

Northern said a service filled with commuters was shot with an air gun pellet when it was travelling from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square on Monday, May 22.

British Transport Police officers are investigating after the shot cracked the window, near Kirkstall Forge station just before 5.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passengers said they heard a “loud crack” and “jump out of their skin”, but no one was injured.

Most Popular
Northern said a service filled with commuters was shot with an air gun pellet when it was travelling from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square on Monday, May 22.Northern said a service filled with commuters was shot with an air gun pellet when it was travelling from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square on Monday, May 22.
Northern said a service filled with commuters was shot with an air gun pellet when it was travelling from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square on Monday, May 22.

Officers conducted a search of the area, but were unable to track down the shooter.

The state-run operator said it is one of 69 services that have been struck by objects in the previous 12 months.

According to Northern, bricks, stones and rocks have been thrown from bridges and railway embankments and 27 “substantial items” have been deliberately placed on the tracks for trains to collide with, including shopping trollies, pushchairs and bikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tony Baxter, Regional Director for Northern, said: “It’s very fortunate that no-one was injured.

“It beggars belief that anyone thinks it’s fun to target a train in this way. Anything involving shattered glass whilst trains are travelling at high speed can be very dangerous.

“We hope this reward will encourage anyone who knows the perpetrator of this attack to come forward with information for British Transport Police.”

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:YorkshirePassengersLeeds