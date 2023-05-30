£1k reward offered for information about shooter who targeted Northern train

A £1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who shot a train window in Yorkshire.

Northern said a service filled with commuters was shot with an air gun pellet when it was travelling from Leeds to Bradford Forster Square on Monday, May 22.

British Transport Police officers are investigating after the shot cracked the window, near Kirkstall Forge station just before 5.30pm.

Passengers said they heard a “loud crack” and “jump out of their skin”, but no one was injured.

Officers conducted a search of the area, but were unable to track down the shooter.

The state-run operator said it is one of 69 services that have been struck by objects in the previous 12 months.

According to Northern, bricks, stones and rocks have been thrown from bridges and railway embankments and 27 “substantial items” have been deliberately placed on the tracks for trains to collide with, including shopping trollies, pushchairs and bikes.

Tony Baxter, Regional Director for Northern, said: “It’s very fortunate that no-one was injured.

“It beggars belief that anyone thinks it’s fun to target a train in this way. Anything involving shattered glass whilst trains are travelling at high speed can be very dangerous.

“We hope this reward will encourage anyone who knows the perpetrator of this attack to come forward with information for British Transport Police.”