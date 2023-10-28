£2 Coastliner to Whitby: Hundreds queue at Leeds Bus Station to reach Yorkshire coast and Whitby Goth Weekend on Saturday morning
Commuter Karen Russell-Wild captured the picture and told the Yorkshire Post of huge queues at around 9am for the popular Coastliner service.
The service takes around three and a half hours to reach Whitby from Leeds Bus Station and is popular on weekends especially.
However, the huge queues on Saturday come amid Whitby Goth Weekend being hosted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Goths, punks and steampunks get dressed up in elaborate outfits, make up and masks for the latest Whitby Goth Weekend.
The event brings people together from around the world twice a year to celebrate gothic culture, music and fashion.
It features two nights of live music and an alternative market with over 100 stalls.
The Whitby Goth Weekend was first held in 1994 when founder Jo Hampshire arranged for 40 goth-loving pen pals to meet at the Elsinore Pub.
It is believed that Whitby was chosen because it provided a key source of inspiration for Bram Stoker when he wrote the gothic novel, Dracula, in the 1890s.