All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

£2 Coastliner to Whitby: Hundreds queue at Leeds Bus Station to reach Yorkshire coast and Whitby Goth Weekend on Saturday morning

Leeds Bus Station was full of people heading to the Yorkshire coast on Saturday – with many expected to be heading to Whitby Goth Weekend.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 28th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 10:01 BST

Commuter Karen Russell-Wild captured the picture and told the Yorkshire Post of huge queues at around 9am for the popular Coastliner service.

The service takes around three and a half hours to reach Whitby from Leeds Bus Station and is popular on weekends especially.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the huge queues on Saturday come amid Whitby Goth Weekend being hosted on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Most Popular
Hundreds queue at Leeds Bus Station to catch £2 bus to Yorkshire coast for Whitby Goth WeekendHundreds queue at Leeds Bus Station to catch £2 bus to Yorkshire coast for Whitby Goth Weekend
Hundreds queue at Leeds Bus Station to catch £2 bus to Yorkshire coast for Whitby Goth Weekend

Goths, punks and steampunks get dressed up in elaborate outfits, make up and masks for the latest Whitby Goth Weekend.

The event brings people together from around the world twice a year to celebrate gothic culture, music and fashion.

It features two nights of live music and an alternative market with over 100 stalls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Whitby Goth Weekend was first held in 1994 when founder Jo Hampshire arranged for 40 goth-loving pen pals to meet at the Elsinore Pub.

It is believed that Whitby was chosen because it provided a key source of inspiration for Bram Stoker when he wrote the gothic novel, Dracula, in the 1890s.

Related topics:WhitbyYorkshireBram StokerYorkshire Post